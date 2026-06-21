/NASA sends FIFA World Cup 2026 ball 'Trionda' to space to study balance and movement in microgravity

The official match ball for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 'Trionda', has travelled to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a NASA-led experiment examining how balance and weight distribution affect a football's movement in microgravity. The initiative brings together space science and sports engineering, with astronauts aboard the ISS recreating a study first conducted in 2019 to better understand how a football's internal mass influences its stability, rotation and overall performance.
Announcing the experiment, NASA said in an Instagram post, "The official FIFA World Cup ball went to space. Soccer balls need to move predictably, so sports engineers carefully measure and optimise their centre of mass and balance."
The official FIFA World Cup ball went to space!— NASA (@NASA) June 20, 2026
We're working to inspire the next generation by showing how space exploration inspires innovation in sports science — and everyday life. Learn more: https://t.co/CWbI8MFDtp pic.twitter.com/ebJtkpD5uM
NASA explained that researchers, working in partnership with the ISS National Laboratory, previously used the station's microgravity environment to investigate how variations in a football's internal structure can affect the way it moves. The findings helped improve understanding of how embedded technologies, including match-ball sensors, influence performance during play.
According to the space agency, the research contributed to studies used in the development and evaluation of footballs for major international competitions, including FIFA World Cup tournaments.
NASA and Adidas have now used the latest experiment as part of a STEMonstration, showcasing how footballs with different levels of balance behave in microgravity. The exercise highlights how the same laws of physics that govern movement in space also apply on the football pitch.
"This year, the ISS crew recreated a 2019 experiment with the adidas 2026 Trionda to show the effect of good and bad balance in footballs. The findings from these experiments have improved our understanding of how embedded tech, like match-ball sensors, can influence ball performance during play. Helping to improve the beautiful game is just one of the ways NASA science done on the International Space Station makes life better for people on Earth," NASA said.
The name Trionda, which can be translated from Spanish as "three waves", reflects the three nations hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup — the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The ball features a striking red, green and blue colour scheme representing the host countries. Its new four-panel construction uses a flowing geometric design inspired by waves, while the panels meet to form a triangular shape at the centre, symbolising the partnership between the three nations.
Design elements on the ball also pay tribute to each host country, including a maple leaf for Canada, an eagle for Mexico and a star for the United States. Gold detailing has been added as a nod to the FIFA World Cup Trophy.
According to FIFA, Trionda introduces several technological improvements aimed at enhancing performance. Its four-panel design incorporates deep seams that help create more consistent airflow around the ball, improving stability during flight.
The ball also features embossed icons visible only at close range, designed to improve grip when dribbling or striking the ball in wet or humid conditions.
Like previous World Cup match balls, Trionda is equipped with connected-ball technology. A 500Hz motion sensor chip tracks every movement of the ball and sends real-time data to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, helping officials make more accurate decisions, including in offside situations.
The latest space-based experiment offers a glimpse into the science behind the world's most popular sport, showing how research conducted hundreds of kilometres above Earth can help improve the game played by millions around the globe.
(With IANS inputs)
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