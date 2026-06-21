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NASA sends FIFA World Cup 2026 ball 'Trionda' to space to study balance and movement in microgravity

The initiative brings together space science and sports engineering, with astronauts aboard the ISS recreating a study first conducted in 2019 to better understand how a football's internal mass influences its stability, rotation and overall performance.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 08:35 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 08:37 AM IST
NASA sends FIFA World Cup 2026 ball 'Trionda' to space to study balance and movement in microgravity
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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