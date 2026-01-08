National Shooting Coach Suspended After POCSO FIR In Faridabad

Indian shooting was rocked on Tuesday after Haryana Police booked national shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old national-level female shooter. The incident, as per the FIR, took place during a national shooting competition linked to events at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi, with the alleged assault occurring at a hotel in Faridabad.

The case has been registered at the Women’s Police Station, NIT Faridabad, under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Bharadwaj has been suspended from all duties by the National Rifle Association of India pending the outcome of the investigation.

What Does the FIR Allege?

According to the complaint filed by the athlete’s family, the minor shooter was asked by the coach to meet him at the hotel where he was staying, ostensibly to review her performance at the competition. The FIR states that she was initially told to wait in the lobby but was later pressured to go to the coach’s room.

Inside the room, the coach allegedly sexually assaulted her despite resistance. The complaint further claims that the athlete was threatened with damage to her career and harm to her family if she disclosed the incident. The shooter reportedly left the hotel in shock and later informed her family, who approached the police.

The FIR also mentions that another female shooter may have faced similar behaviour from the same coach, although no formal complaint has been lodged in that regard so far.

Police Investigation and Evidence Collection

Faridabad Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway and that efforts are being made to corroborate the allegations with documentary and electronic evidence. CCTV footage from the hotel has been sought as a priority.

“Looking at the seriousness of the case, we have already asked the hotel administration to immediately share all CCTV footage from the day of the incident,” said Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad Police.

Officials added that the victim’s statement will be recorded before a judicial magistrate, and a medical examination will be conducted as part of due legal process.

NRAI Acts, Suspends Coach Pending Inquiry

Bharadwaj is among the 13 national pistol coaches appointed by the National Rifle Association of India. Following media reports and confirmation of the FIR, the federation moved swiftly to suspend him.

NRAI secretary general Pawan Kumar Singh said the suspension would remain in effect until the inquiry is completed and authorities submit their findings. The federation has not commented further on internal disciplinary steps beyond the suspension.