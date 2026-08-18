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  • /National Sports Awards 2025 announced: No Khel Ratna; 17 sportspersons, including Tejaswin Shankar, Divya Deshmukh to receive Arjuna Awards - check full list

National Sports Awards 2025 announced: No Khel Ratna; 17 sportspersons, including Tejaswin Shankar, Divya Deshmukh to receive Arjuna Awards - check full list

The Sports Ministry has announced the National Sports Awards 2025, with 17 sportspersons set to receive the Arjuna Award. Tejaswin Shankar and FIDE Women’s World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh are among the awardees, while no Khel Ratna was announced.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 04:22 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
National Sports Awards 2025 announced: No Khel Ratna; 17 sportspersons, including Tejaswin Shankar, Divya Deshmukh to receive Arjuna Awards - check full list
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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National Sports Awards 2025 announced: No Khel Ratna; 17 sportspersons, including Tejaswin Shankar, Divya Deshmukh to receive Arjuna Awards - check full list
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