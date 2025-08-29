National Sports Day 2025: India Celebrates Dhyan Chand’s Legacy As Hockey Asia Cup Kicks Off In Rajgir

National Sports Day 2025: India celebrates National Sports Day every year on August 29, a day that also marks the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. This year, the occasion carries added significance with the start of the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, uniting top Asian teams on a historic sporting stage.

Why August 29 Is Important In Indian Sports?

National Sports Day is dedicated to remembering Major Dhyan Chand, widely known as the “Hockey Wizard of India.” He guided India to three consecutive Olympic gold medals in 1928 (Amsterdam), 1932 (Los Angeles), and 1936 (Berlin), leaving a lasting imprint on world hockey.

In 2012, the Government of India officially declared Dhyan Chand’s birthday as National Sports Day, recognising his unparalleled contribution to Indian hockey and global sport.

The Significance of National Sports Day

The day is more than just a tribute to Dhyan Chand. It serves to:

- Promote sports and fitness as an essential part of daily life.

- Recognise the efforts of athletes and coaches through prestigious awards.

- Inspire the younger generation to take up sports.

On this occasion, the President of India presents the nation’s top sporting honours, including the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the Arjuna Award, the Dronacharya Award, and the Dhyan Chand Award.

Celebrations Across the Country

Schools, universities, and sports organisations observe the day with tournaments, fitness drives, and awareness events. At the national level, initiatives like the Fit India Movement encourage citizens to adopt healthy and active lifestyles.

National Sports Day also becomes a platform to celebrate India’s sporting icons across disciplines—from Sachin Tendulkar in cricket and PT Usha in athletics to modern champions such as Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, and Neeraj Chopra.

Dhyan Chand’s Legacy Meets Hockey Asia Cup

This year, the celebrations gain added significance as the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 kicks off in Rajgir, Bihar, on the same day. The tournament, featuring the best teams from across Asia, provides a fitting tribute to Dhyan Chand’s legacy, bringing global attention back to the sport he made India proud in.

At a time when sedentary lifestyles are on the rise, National Sports Day 2025 is not only a commemoration but also a reminder. It reinforces the role of sports in building fitness, teamwork, discipline, and national pride. With the Hockey Asia Cup beginning on this historic day, India pays the perfect homage to Major Dhyan Chand and his enduring legacy.