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National Sports Day: PM Modi pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, hails sportspersons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday extended greetings on National Sports Day, praising sportspersons for their dedication and highlighting the role of sports.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 10:23 AM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 10:23 AM IST
National Sports Day: PM Modi pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, hails sportspersons
Image Credit: Credits - ANI

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