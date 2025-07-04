NC Classic 2025: Neeraj Chopra’s Form Ahead Of Home Turf Showdown In Bengaluru

The Neeraj Chopra Classic (NC Classic), a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event (A‑category), marks India’s debut in hosting a high-profile javelin competition, now recognized as the nation's first-ever international javelin-only meet. Originally planned for May in Panchkula, the event was later postponed and relocated to Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, set for 5 July 2025.

Top-Tier Entry List

Neeraj Chopra will spearhead the competition, joined by elite global contenders: 2016 Olympic gold medallist Thomas Röhler (GER), 2015 world champion Julius Yego (KEN), USA’s Curtis Thompson, Brazil’s Luiz Mauricio da Silva, Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage, Poland’s Cyprian Mrzygłod (replacing Anderson Peters), and other leading stars.

Chopra's Recent Form

May (Doha Diamond League): Became the first Indian to throw 90 m in the Diamond League, recording a massive 90.23 m

June (Paris & Ostrava): Captured top spot in the Paris Diamond League and claimed gold at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet with a season-best 85.29 m

These results highlight a peak in Chopra’s form, marking him as the standout favourite heading into the NC Classic.

Exclusive Insights and Fan Moments

Chopra recently engaged in a fun interview with JioStar, expressing his playful wish to learn bowling from cricket star Jasprit Bumrah. He also surprised a lucky fan with an all-expenses-paid trip to the event, a gesture that quickly went viral and underlined his deep connection with supporters

A Patriotic Stage

Emphasizing national pride, Chopra said, “Our flag must rise on its soil,” reflecting the deeper significance of hosting the meet on Indian turf.