Neeraj Chopra At Diamond League Final: When And Where To Watch The Javelin Star In Action?

India’s golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, is all set to take the field at the Diamond League Final 2025 in Zurich, Switzerland. Fresh off consistent performances across the season, the Olympic and World Champion will once again aim to make the nation proud on the global stage.

Event Details

The Diamond League Final will be hosted at the iconic Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich. Neeraj will compete in the men’s javelin throw final on Thursday, August 28, with the event scheduled to begin around 11:15 PM IST. Some reports suggest a slightly later start at 11:45 PM IST, but 11:15 PM is the widely confirmed time.

How to Watch in India

Indian fans eager to watch Neeraj in action will have to rely on digital platforms, as the event will not be telecast live on TV in the country.

Live Streaming: The competition can be streamed on the official Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel and its social media handles.

Updates: For those who cannot stream, platforms like ESPN India will provide live blogs with throw-by-throw commentary and results.

Why This Event Matters

The Zurich Final is more than just another competition; it serves as a prestige event for the world’s best athletes. For Neeraj, it is a chance to defend his reputation as one of the finest javelin throwers of the era. A strong performance here could also secure him direct qualification for the upcoming World Championships, adding further significance to the event.

Neeraj Chopra’s Track Record at the Diamond League

This is not Neeraj’s first brush with glory at Zurich. He has previously impressed in the Diamond League circuit, even lifting the Diamond Trophy in past editions. His consistency under pressure and ability to deliver big throws at the right time make him one of the top contenders again this year.