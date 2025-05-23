India’s Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra is all set to return to action this Friday at the prestigious Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 in Chorzow, Poland, looking to build on his historic 90m-plus throw from the Doha Diamond League last week. Fresh off his personal best and national record of 90.23m in Doha, Neeraj Chopra is gearing up for another high-octane face-off, this time at one of Europe’s most prestigious meets, now in its 71st edition. The Janusz Kusocinski Memorial, a silver-tier event in the World Athletics Continental Tour, will see elite javelin throwers clash in Poland on May 23.

Neeraj Chopra Janusz Kusocinski Memorial Event: Live Streaming Details

When will Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 is scheduled for Friday, May 23.

Where is Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 taking place?

The event will be held in Chorzów, Poland as part of the prestigious athletics meet.

What time does Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 start?

The men’s javelin throw event featuring Neeraj Chopra will begin at 9:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV channels will broadcast Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025?

There will be no live TV broadcast of the event in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025?

You can watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s event on the official website sport.tbp.pol. Please note that there is no TV telecast of the event in India.

A Star-Studded Line-Up Awaits

The men’s javelin field is packed with global stars, ensuring a thrilling competition. Among those in the fray are:

Julian Weber (Germany) – The Doha Diamond League winner who pipped Neeraj with a 91.06m final throw.

Anderson Peters (Grenada) – Two-time world champion and Paris 2024 bronze medallist.

Marcin Krukowski (Poland) – National record holder leading the local hopes.

Artur Felfner (Ukraine), Andrian Mardare (Moldova), and Cyprian Mrzygłód (Poland) also feature in the strong line-up.

Meeting Named After Polish Olympic Legend

The Janusz Kusocinski Memorial is named after Janusz Kusociński, the legendary Polish long-distance runner who won gold in the 10,000m at the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics. Since its inception in 1954, the meet has grown into one of the most respected athletics events in Europe.

Notably, the meet record in men’s javelin stands at 91.50m, set by none other than Jan Železný, the world record holder and Neeraj Chopra’s current coach.

Neeraj’s Busy 2025 Season Continues

This will be Chopra’s third event of the 2025 season. He began his campaign with an 84.52m effort at the Potch Invitational Meet in South Africa, followed by his historic throw in Doha. He was originally scheduled to compete at the Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru on May 24, but the event was postponed, allowing him to fit in the Chorzow meet.

Interestingly, Anderson Peters was also on the original start list for the Bengaluru meet, setting up another thrilling face-off in Poland.

Will Neeraj Chopra Again Cross 90m Mark?

While breaching the 90m mark was a milestone achievement, Neeraj Chopra will now aim for consistency at that level. With Tokyo’s World Championships on the horizon later this year, Friday’s performance in Chorzow will serve as a crucial benchmark in his 2025 campaign.