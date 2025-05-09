Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 Rescheduled Due To Escalating India-Pakistan Border Strain
The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, originally scheduled for May 24 at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium, has been indefinitely postponed due to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.
A statement on social media from the organizers clarified, "In light of the ongoing situation, the inaugural edition of the NC Classic has been postponed until further notice. This decision follows careful deliberation, prioritizing the safety and well-being of athletes, stakeholders, and the community at large."
STATEMENT. pic.twitter.com/S6EdZ87ITh— Neeraj Chopra Classic (@nc_classic) May 9, 2025
The decision comes on the heels of a heightened security situation after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, where 26 tourists were killed. In response, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, striking nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Pakistan retaliated, but the Indian Army successfully repelled multiple drone attacks launched by Pakistan on the night of May 8 and 9, along the western border and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.
Neeraj Chopra, while acknowledging the postponement, expressed his unwavering support for the nation, saying, "In these critical times, standing firm with India is what matters the most. My thoughts and gratitude are with the Armed Forces, who are safeguarding our nation." He further stated that a revised schedule for the event will be released when the situation allows.
Neeraj also addressed the recent controversy surrounding his invitation to Pakistan's top javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, to participate in the event, especially after the tragic attack in Pahalgam. Neeraj defended his gesture, emphasizing that the invitation was extended "from one athlete to another," with no political undertones.
The NC Classic is not the only major sporting event impacted by the current tensions. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced the suspension of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a week due to the escalating situation between India and Pakistan.
