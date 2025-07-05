Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2926905https://zeenews.india.com/other-sports/neeraj-chopra-classic-when-and-where-to-watch-full-schedule-and-complete-line-up-all-you-need-to-know-2926905.html
NewsOther Sports
NEERAJ CHOPRA CLASSIC 2025

Neeraj Chopra Classic: When And Where To Watch, Full Schedule And Complete Line-up - All You Need To Know

India’s first international javelin event, the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, kicks off on July 5 in Bengaluru. Check the full schedule, where to watch, and participants. 

 

Edited By: Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 08:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Neeraj Chopra Classic: When And Where To Watch, Full Schedule And Complete Line-up - All You Need To Know Image Credit: X

India is set to witness a historic moment in athletics with the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic, the country’s first international javelin competition, named after the Olympic and World Champion himself. Scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 5, 2025, the event promises to be a blockbuster evening of elite javelin action featuring global and Indian stars.

Event Details

  • Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025
  • Time: From 7:00 PM IST
  • Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
  • Status: World Athletics A-category event (Gold Label)

Initially planned for Panchkula in May, the event was rescheduled and relocated to Bengaluru to meet global standards and avoid logistical delays. It now holds official status under World Athletics, further cementing its importance on the international calendar.

 Where to Watch in India

Indian fans can catch the action live both on television and on online platforms:

TV Broadcast:

  • Star Sports 1 (Hindi)
  • Star Sports 2 (English)

Online Streaming: JioHotstar

With the event scheduled for prime time, it’s perfectly timed for maximum viewership across the country.

International Stars to Watch

The event boasts a stacked lineup of international javelin stars who have dominated the world stage:

Thomas Röhler (Germany) – 2016 Olympic Champion, Personal Best: 93.90m

Julius Yego (Kenya) – 2015 World Champion, PB: 92.72m

Curtis Thompson (USA) – 2023 Pan-American Games Gold Medallist, PB: 87.76m

Martin Konecny (Czech Republic) – European finalist, PB: 80.59m

Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil) – South American standout, PB: 86.62m

Cyprian Mrzygłod (Poland) – European U23 Champion, PB: 85.92m

Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka) – Asian Champion, PB: 85.45m

These athletes bring world-class depth to the meet and promise to give Indian competitors tough but valuable competition.

Team India – Led by Neeraj Chopra

India's challenge will be spearheaded by none other than Neeraj Chopra, whose name headlines the event. Alongside him, some of India’s brightest javelin stars will be in action:

Neeraj Chopra – Olympic & World Champion, PB: 90.23m

Sachin Yadav – Asian silver medallist, PB: 85.16m

Rohit Yadav – Consistent national performer, PB: 83.40m

Sahil Silwal – Inter-State Champion, PB: 81.81m

Yashvir Singh – U-20 record holder, PB: 82.57m

This will be the first time Neeraj Chopra competes in a major event on Indian soil since his international success, making it a must-watch moment for Indian athletics fans.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK