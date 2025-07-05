Neeraj Chopra Classic: When And Where To Watch, Full Schedule And Complete Line-up - All You Need To Know
India’s first international javelin event, the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, kicks off on July 5 in Bengaluru. Check the full schedule, where to watch, and participants.
India is set to witness a historic moment in athletics with the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic, the country’s first international javelin competition, named after the Olympic and World Champion himself. Scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 5, 2025, the event promises to be a blockbuster evening of elite javelin action featuring global and Indian stars.
Event Details
- Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025
- Time: From 7:00 PM IST
- Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
- Status: World Athletics A-category event (Gold Label)
Initially planned for Panchkula in May, the event was rescheduled and relocated to Bengaluru to meet global standards and avoid logistical delays. It now holds official status under World Athletics, further cementing its importance on the international calendar.
Where to Watch in India
Indian fans can catch the action live both on television and on online platforms:
TV Broadcast:
- Star Sports 1 (Hindi)
- Star Sports 2 (English)
Online Streaming: JioHotstar
With the event scheduled for prime time, it’s perfectly timed for maximum viewership across the country.
International Stars to Watch
The event boasts a stacked lineup of international javelin stars who have dominated the world stage:
Thomas Röhler (Germany) – 2016 Olympic Champion, Personal Best: 93.90m
Julius Yego (Kenya) – 2015 World Champion, PB: 92.72m
Curtis Thompson (USA) – 2023 Pan-American Games Gold Medallist, PB: 87.76m
Martin Konecny (Czech Republic) – European finalist, PB: 80.59m
Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil) – South American standout, PB: 86.62m
Cyprian Mrzygłod (Poland) – European U23 Champion, PB: 85.92m
Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka) – Asian Champion, PB: 85.45m
These athletes bring world-class depth to the meet and promise to give Indian competitors tough but valuable competition.
Team India – Led by Neeraj Chopra
India's challenge will be spearheaded by none other than Neeraj Chopra, whose name headlines the event. Alongside him, some of India’s brightest javelin stars will be in action:
Neeraj Chopra – Olympic & World Champion, PB: 90.23m
Sachin Yadav – Asian silver medallist, PB: 85.16m
Rohit Yadav – Consistent national performer, PB: 83.40m
Sahil Silwal – Inter-State Champion, PB: 81.81m
Yashvir Singh – U-20 record holder, PB: 82.57m
This will be the first time Neeraj Chopra competes in a major event on Indian soil since his international success, making it a must-watch moment for Indian athletics fans.
