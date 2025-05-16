Neeraj Chopra Creates History, Breaches 90m Mark In Doha Diamond League

India's Neeraj Chopra on Friday scripted history as he finally breached the 90m mark with a stunning 90.23m throw in the Doha Diamond League men's javelin throw event. Two-time Olympic medalist Chopra's previous best was 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022.

With this, Neeraj became the first Indian athlete to achieve the feat. He came up with a 90.23m throw on his third attempt.

The Neeraj Chopra 90m Throw pic.twitter.com/A1oq4fVQbm — Romil Shukla (@RomilShukla) May 16, 2025

