Neeraj Chopra Creates History, Breaches 90m Mark In Doha Diamond League
Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian athlete to breach the 90m mark in javelin throw event.
India's Neeraj Chopra on Friday scripted history as he finally breached the 90m mark with a stunning 90.23m throw in the Doha Diamond League men's javelin throw event. Two-time Olympic medalist Chopra's previous best was 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022.
With this, Neeraj became the first Indian athlete to achieve the feat. He came up with a 90.23m throw on his third attempt.
The Neeraj Chopra 90m Throw
