Neeraj Chopra, Jan Zelezny End Coaching Partnership After Mixed-Bag Season: 'Learned A Lot From Every Single Session We Had Together...'

Neeraj Chopra, Indian javelin throw ace and 2020 Olympics gold medallist, has parted ways with Czech coach Jan Zelezny after a year-long stint, which was marked by technical progress but mixed competitive returns.

Neeraj and Zelezny, who started working together towards the end of 2024, were originally slated to work together until the end of the 2026 season.

The Indian star had linked up with Zelezny after German biomechanics expert Dr Klaus Bartonietz, who guided him to the gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and a silver at Paris 2024 as well as the World Championships title in 2023.

Dr Klaus stepped away from his role due to old age towards the end of 2024.

Highlights Of Neeraj Chopra-Jan Zelezny Stint

Jan Zelezny, a three-time Olympic and world champion and the current javelin throw world record holder, who is considered amongst the greatest athletes in the sport, made certain technical adjustments to Neeraj Chopra's technique and the Indian star reaped immediate results as he breached the 90m mark for the first time at the 2025 Doha Diamond League in May last year.

With the Czech legend guiding him, Neeraj also won the Paris Diamond League, Ostrava Golden Spike and the inaugural NC Classic at home while finishing second at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial and Diamond League Final.

However, Neeraj did suffer from fitness issues and injuries throughout the campaign, one which he finished with a rather disappointing eighth-place finish at the Tokyo World Championships. The Indian was competing with a back injury there.

Neeraj Chopra, Jan Zelezny Part Ways Mutually

Neeraj Chopra and Jan Zelezny have mutually agreed to end their coaching partnership, during which the Indian star crossed the 90-metre barrier but failed to retain his World Athletics Championship gold medal.

However, both Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, and Zelenzy described their association as a partnership characterised by growth, trust, and meaningful collaboration.

Reflecting on their work, Chopra shared how special it was to learn directly from an athlete he had admired since childhood. Training with Zelezny gave him a new toolbox of exercises, technical ideas, and fresh perspectives, helping him elevate his approach.

“Working with Jan opened my eyes to so many new ideas. The way he thinks about technique, rhythm, and movement is incredible, and I learned a lot from every single session we had together,” Chopra said in a statement issued on Saturday.

Zelezny also reflected warmly on the partnership and the progress they made together, saying, "Working with an athlete like Neeraj was a great experience. I'm glad we met and were able to work together, and that I got him to break the 90-meter barrier for the first time. Apart from the World Championships, he finished at worst second, and that is not a bad record. Unfortunately, the back injury 12 days before Tokyo (World Championships) significantly affected his chances. He has huge potential for the coming years. Our relationship is very positive, also on the human side, and we will continue to stay in touch; we will definitely meet at some training camp or, for example, on vacation with our families in Europe or India,” explained Zelezny in the joint statement issued by Chopra's management team.

Looking ahead, Chopra plans to take the lead in shaping his coaching direction. Having worked with some of the sport’s finest coaches, he now feels ready to apply what worked best from each of them.

At this stage of his career, he trusts his understanding of his body and his throwing more than ever, and he has many new ideas he wants to bring into his training.

"I'm looking forward to what 2026 has in store. I started my preparation in early November. As always, the goal is to stay healthy, and I am already excited to be competing again soon. At the same time, I’m especially looking ahead to the year with the World Championships in 2027, and the big goal beyond that is the Olympic Games in 2028," Neeraj said.

As the collaboration concludes, Chopra closes this chapter with deep respect and appreciation.

"What I’m most proud of is the friendship I’ve built with someone who has been my idol all my life. Jan is not only the best javelin thrower of all time, but also one of the best human beings I have ever met," he said.

(With IANS Inputs)