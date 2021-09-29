'Alarms off, vacation mode on': Neeraj Chopra shares latest update with fans, check here

Ever since Neeraj Chopra bagged the historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics held this year, India's javelin star has been experiencing an exciting but hectic lifestyle. The 23-year-old, who scripted history by beoming the first Indian track and field athlete to win an Olympic medal, has been a part of numerous felicitation ceremonies, featured on multiple TV programme and even took time out to shoot his first TV commercial.

Neeraj at the moment has taken a break from this schedule and updated his fans on Wednesday about his plans for the upcoming days. India's golden boy, a name associated with Neeraj ever since his gold haul at Tokyo, shared a picturesque shot of an island in Maldives and wrote: "Alarms off, vacation mode on."

Maldives has been a popular destination choice among the Bollywood celebrities and also the cricketers. Several Bollywood celebrites in the past year flew to the country situated in the Indian Ocean for a refreshing vacation.

Punjab Kings batter Chris Gayle also visited the country after the Indian Premier League 2021 was called off midway earlier this year due to the novel coronavirus.