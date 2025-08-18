Advertisement
NewsOther Sports
NEERAJ CHOPRA

Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Diamond League 2025 Final In Zurich; Check Details

Reigning world champion Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the Diamond League 2025 Final, which is  scheduled to be held on August 27 and 28 in Zurich, Switzerland.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 01:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Neeraj Chopra secures his place for Diamond League 2025 Final
  • Diamond League 2025 Final is scheduled to be held on August 27 and 28 in Zurich, Switzerland
  • Chopra's last competition was at the NC Classic in Bengaluru on July 5
Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Diamond League 2025 Final In Zurich; Check DetailsPic credit: IANS

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has secured his place in the men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2025 Final in Zurich, Switzerland, scheduled to be held on August 27 and 28.

Neeeraj, a two-time Olympic medallist, did not compete in the Silesia Diamond League. However, with 15 points from two DL appearances this year, he has already made the cut for the grand finale, as per the latest standings released after the Silesia leg on Saturday.

In his two Diamond League outings this season, the 27-year-old Chopra claimed win at the Paris leg with a throw of 88.16m after producing a national record-breaking 90.23m effort to finish behind Julian Weber of Germany in Doha.

Notably, both Neeraj and Weber are tied on 15 points in second place while Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott leads the standings with 17 points from three events. Walcott, the London 2012 Olympic champion, finished second in Silesia with 82.54m. Two-time world champion Anderson Peters and Luiz Mauricio Da Silva of Brazil are also expected to make the cut for the grand finale in Zurich.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra Wins Paris Diamond League With Stunning 88.16m Throw, Levels With Julian Weber In Points Table

 

Neeraj had won the Diamond League title in 2022 and was a runner-up in 2023 and 2024. However, he is yet to confirm his participation in the Zurich Diamond League Final. Chopra's last competition was at the NC Classic in Bengaluru on July 5 when he threw 86.18m to win the title at the event he himself hosted. 
 

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, the Paris 2024 Olympics gold medallist, has skipped the Diamond League events this year.

