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Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League final after sixth-place finish, eyes Brussels glory

Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the Diamond League final after finishing sixth in the overall standings with 12 points from two legs. The two-time Olympic medallist will now target the Brussels final on September 4-5, where he will aim to reclaim the prestigious title.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 02:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League final after sixth-place finish, eyes Brussels glory
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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