Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Neeraj Chopra ruled out for 2026 season with ankle Ligament tear, to miss Asian Games

Neeraj Chopra ruled out for 2026 season with ankle Ligament tear, to miss Asian Games

Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering an ankle ligament tear during training. The injury rules him out of the upcoming Asian Games and Diamond League Final, dealing a major blow to India’s medal hopes.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 02:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra ruled out for 2026 season with ankle Ligament tear, to miss Asian Games
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Neeraj Chopra ruled out for 2026 season with ankle Ligament tear, to miss Asian Games
2
3
4
5