/Neeraj Chopra ruled out for 2026 season with ankle Ligament tear, to miss Asian Games

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering a ligament tear in his ankle during training. The injury will also keep the two-time Olympic medallist out of the upcoming Asian Games and the Diamond League Final.
Chopra had shown signs of finding his rhythm at the Lausanne Diamond League, where he registered a Season's Best throw. However, the injury has now brought his 2026 campaign to an early end.
"After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a Season’s Best throw in Lausanne," Chopra said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training. After discussions with my doctor and team, we’ve decided that I will sit out the rest of this season."
The Lausanne Diamond League was Chopra’s third competitive outing of the 2026 season. He had earlier returned to action at the Doha Diamond League in June following a lengthy injury layoff, finishing fourth with a throw of 85.69m.
He then competed at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where he won silver with a best throw of 85.83m. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage claimed gold with a throw of 89.75m.
Chopra’s Lausanne outing was expected to be an important part of his preparations for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. However, the ankle injury has forced him to withdraw from the continental event. The 28-year-old will also miss the Diamond League Final, where he had moved to seventh in the standings and remained in contention for qualification.
"It’s disappointing, especially because I felt close to finding my rhythm,” Chopra added. “But setbacks are a part of the journey. My focus now is on recovering well and coming back even stronger."
Chopra’s absence will be a significant setback for India ahead of the Asian Games, where he was expected to be one of the country’s leading medal contenders.
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