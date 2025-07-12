The stage is set for another chapter in one of modern athletics' most compelling rivalries. India’s double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will go head-to-head with Pakistan’s reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem in the Diamond League meet at Silesia, Poland, on August 16—their first face-off since the high-voltage showdown at the 2024 Paris Games.

At the Games last year, Nadeem stunned the world with a monstrous 92.97m throw, clinching gold and edging out Chopra, who had to settle for silver despite a brilliant 89.45m effort. Now, one year on, the much-anticipated rematch between the subcontinent’s two javelin icons promises high drama and elite competition.

According to World Athletics, the Silesia clash is being billed as the first opportunity for “revenge” after Paris. “Neeraj Chopra will face Arshad Nadeem. The Indian-Pakistani battle awaiting the Polish fans will be the first opportunity for revenge after the Paris Olympics,” the event organisers announced.

While Chopra, 27, has been active on the global circuit, competing in four Diamond League meetings and several other elite events in Europe and India, Nadeem, 28, has had a quiet 2024 season. His only outing so far came at the Asian Championships in Gumi, South Korea, where he bagged gold with a solid 86.40m effort on May 31.

Chopra, meanwhile, has continued to scale new heights. He became only the 26th javelin thrower in history to breach the 90m mark earlier this year, hurling the spear 90.23m at the Doha Diamond League in May.

Although he finished second to Germany’s Julian Weber in that event, Chopra followed up with a string of consistent performances: second place at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial (84.14m), a victory at the Paris DL (88.16m), a win at the Golden Spike in Ostrava (85.29m), and another top finish at the NC Classic in Bengaluru (86.18m).

Currently coached by javelin legend Jan Zelezny, Chopra appears well-prepared and motivated. Meanwhile, Nadeem’s decision to step onto the European stage again seems driven by his desire to test himself against his fiercest rival.

“The Pakistani’s form remains something of a mystery… The exception he will make on August 16th results from his desire to face Chopra,” said the organisers.