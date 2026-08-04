/Neeraj Chopra to take on Arshad Nadeem, Rumesh Tharanga at Lausanne Diamond League after CWG 2026 silver

After his silver-winning show at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is set to participate in the Lausanne Diamond League, also known as Athletissima, on August 21.



Neeraj will be competing in a stacked field similar to the Commonwealth Games 2026 along with European stars. The five javelin superstars who have claimed the last four Olympic and World Championship titles will all be at Athletissima on August 21 for a competition of exceptional quality.