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Neeraj Chopra to take on Arshad Nadeem, Rumesh Tharanga at Lausanne Diamond League after CWG 2026 silver

At the Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra will compete in a stacked field similar to the Commonwealth Games 2026, alongside European stars. The exceptional field highlights how the centre of gravity in world javelin has shifted towards the Indian subcontinent, with reigning Olympic champion Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, India’s Chopra and Sri Lanka’s Pathirage, and towards the Caribbean, represented by Trinidad and Tobago’s Walcott and Grenada’s Peters.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 02:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra to take on Arshad Nadeem, Rumesh Tharanga at Lausanne Diamond League after CWG 2026 silver
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Neeraj Chopra to take on Arshad Nadeem, Rumesh Tharanga at Lausanne Diamond League after CWG 2026 silver
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