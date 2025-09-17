Neeraj Chopra Vs Arshad Nadeem: Who Will Reign In The Javelin At World Championships 2025? Check Head-To-Head, Live Streaming And More

The men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo has all eyes on two athletes, India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem. Their rivalry has grown into one of the most gripping narratives in athletics, combining sporting excellence with regional pride. Chopra, the reigning world champion from Budapest 2023, faces Olympic gold medallist Nadeem in what promises to be one of the highlights of the championships.

Head-to-Head Record

When it comes to direct contests, Neeraj Chopra has historically held the upper hand. Out of 10 international head-to-head meetings, Chopra leads 9-1. His consistency, particularly in major competitions, has often given him the edge.

However, Nadeem brings an X-factor, his personal best of 92.97m at the Paris 2024 Olympics, which remains superior to Chopra’s best of 90.23m. Their last major meeting at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest saw Chopra win gold with 88.17m, while Nadeem secured silver with 87.82m, proving how fine the margins can be.

What’s at Stake in Tokyo

Both athletes will first aim to cross the automatic qualification mark of 84.50m in their respective groups. Chopra competes in Group A, while Nadeem features in Group B. Should both advance, the final on September 18 is set to be the true test of form, focus, and pressure-handling. Alongside the two South Asian stars, the field includes Europe’s Julian Weber and Jakub Vadlejch, both strong contenders with recent Diamond League success.

Live Streaming and Broadcast

Fans in India can catch the action:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar (app & website)

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

The qualification rounds begin on September 17, followed by the men’s javelin throw final on September 18.

Conclusion

The Chopra vs Nadeem rivalry has elevated the profile of javelin throw in South Asia. While Chopra’s consistency makes him the favorite, Nadeem’s ability to deliver massive throws ensures that the final could go down as one of the most thrilling duels in recent athletics history.