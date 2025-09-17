Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2961105https://zeenews.india.com/other-sports/neeraj-chopra-vs-arshad-nadeem-who-will-reign-in-the-javelin-at-world-championships-2025-check-head-to-head-live-streaming-and-more-2961105.html
NewsOther Sports
NEERAJ CHOPRA

Neeraj Chopra Vs Arshad Nadeem: Who Will Reign In The Javelin At World Championships 2025? Check Head-To-Head, Live Streaming And More

The men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo has all eyes on two athletes, India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem. Their rivalry has grown into one of the most gripping narratives in athletics, combining sporting excellence with regional pride.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 06:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Neeraj Chopra Vs Arshad Nadeem: Who Will Reign In The Javelin At World Championships 2025? Check Head-To-Head, Live Streaming And MoreImage Credit:- X

The men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo has all eyes on two athletes, India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem. Their rivalry has grown into one of the most gripping narratives in athletics, combining sporting excellence with regional pride. Chopra, the reigning world champion from Budapest 2023, faces Olympic gold medallist Nadeem in what promises to be one of the highlights of the championships.

Head-to-Head Record

When it comes to direct contests, Neeraj Chopra has historically held the upper hand. Out of 10 international head-to-head meetings, Chopra leads 9-1. His consistency, particularly in major competitions, has often given him the edge.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, Nadeem brings an X-factor,  his personal best of 92.97m at the Paris 2024 Olympics, which remains superior to Chopra’s best of 90.23m. Their last major meeting at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest saw Chopra win gold with 88.17m, while Nadeem secured silver with 87.82m, proving how fine the margins can be.

What’s at Stake in Tokyo

Both athletes will first aim to cross the automatic qualification mark of 84.50m in their respective groups. Chopra competes in Group A, while Nadeem features in Group B. Should both advance, the final on September 18 is set to be the true test of form, focus, and pressure-handling. Alongside the two South Asian stars, the field includes Europe’s Julian Weber and Jakub Vadlejch, both strong contenders with recent Diamond League success.

Also Read: From ITC To Apollo Tyres: How India’s Cricket Jersey Evolved Over 30 Years Of Sponsorship - Check In Pics

 

Live Streaming and Broadcast

Fans in India can catch the action:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar (app & website)

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

The qualification rounds begin on September 17, followed by the men’s javelin throw final on September 18.

Conclusion

The Chopra vs Nadeem rivalry has elevated the profile of javelin throw in South Asia. While Chopra’s consistency makes him the favorite, Nadeem’s ability to deliver massive throws ensures that the final could go down as one of the most thrilling duels in recent athletics history. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh