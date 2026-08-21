/Neeraj Chopra vs Pathirage at Lausanne Diamond League 2026: Start time, live stream & TV channel

Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is all set to return to the Diamond League action as he will appear in the men’s javelin throw in Laussane. The event is critical for the Indian star as a spot in the final of the Diamond League series will be at stake while he takes part in one of the strongest fields this season. The event comes only a few days after the recently held Commonwealth Games, where Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage clinched gold with a huge effort of 89.75m to clinch the gold medal. Chopra grabbed the second spot by covering a distance of 85.83m.
Pathirage has been in form this season, and he is one of the strongest contenders to win the event. However, Lausanne has been a happy hunting ground for Chopra. He won the event in 2022 and 2023. He finished second in 2024 with the then season-best of 89.49m.
Competitor Lineup and Points Scenario
The top six athletes qualify for the final event in the Diamond League series. Also, one extra athlete can qualify for the competition through the wildcards. In the current fray, Rumesha Tharanga Pathirage and Anderson Peters have already qualified for the final and only spots are vacant to qualify via the rankings.
Chopra is at the seventh position with five points, and in the Diamond League, the winners get points from 8 to 1 (the winner gets 8, the last-positioned thrower gets 1). Above Neeraj, Thomas Rohler and Julius Yego are positioned with nine points. However, neither of them is part of the event lineup, and so at least five points would secure qualification in the final for him.
Thus, he needs to finish in the top four.
Schedule and Live Broadcast
The men’s javelin final in the Laussane Diamond League is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 21.
Indian viewers can watch the Lausanne Diamond League on Sports18. On the other hand, the action will unfold at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise.
Full List of Competitors and Personal Bests
Neeraj Chopra (IND) — PB: 90.23m
Rumesha Tharanga Pathirage (SRI) — PB: 92.62m
Anderson Peters (GRN) — PB: 93.07m
Curtis Thompson (USA) — PB: 87.76m
Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) — PB: 90.88m
Keshorn Walcott (TTO) — PB: 90.16m
Julian Weber (GER) — PB: 91.51m
Simon Wieland (SUI) — PB: 82.26m
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League results
2017: Paris 84.67m, 5th | Monaco 78.92m, 7th | Zurich (DL Final) 83.80m, 7th
2018: Doha 87.43m, 4th | Eugene 80.81m, 6th | Rabat 83.32m, 5th | Zurich (DL Final) 85.73m, 4th
2019–2021: No Diamond League appearances
2022: Stockholm 89.94m, 2nd | Lausanne 89.08m, 1st | Zurich (DL Final) 88.44m, 1st
2023: Doha 88.67m, 1st | Lausanne 87.66m, 1st | Zurich 85.71m, 2nd | Eugene (DL Final) 83.80m, 2nd
2024: Doha 88.36m, 2nd | Lausanne 89.49m, 2nd | Brussels (DL Final) 87.86m, 2nd
2025: Doha 90.23m, 2nd | Paris 88.16m, 1st | Zurich (DL Final) 85.01m, 2nd
2026: Doha 85.69m, 4th
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.