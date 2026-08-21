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Neeraj Chopra vs Pathirage at Lausanne Diamond League 2026: Start time, live stream & TV channel

Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is all set to return to the Diamond League action as he will appear in the men’s javelin throw in Laussane.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra vs Pathirage at Lausanne Diamond League 2026: Start time, live stream & TV channel
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Neeraj Chopra vs Pathirage at Lausanne Diamond League 2026: Start time, live stream & TV channel
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