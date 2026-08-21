/Neeraj Chopra vs Pathirage at Lausanne Diamond League 2026: Start time, live stream & TV channel

Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is all set to return to the Diamond League action as he will appear in the men’s javelin throw in Laussane. The event is critical for the Indian star as a spot in the final of the Diamond League series will be at stake while he takes part in one of the strongest fields this season. The event comes only a few days after the recently held Commonwealth Games, where Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage clinched gold with a huge effort of 89.75m to clinch the gold medal. Chopra grabbed the second spot by covering a distance of 85.83m.