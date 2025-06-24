Advertisement
NEERAJ CHOPRA

Neeraj Chopra Wins Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 Event

Neeraj Chopra, who recently emerged victorious at Paris Diamond League, won Golden Spike competition, a World Athletics Continental Tour (Gold Level) event on Tuesday.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2025, 11:58 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra Wins Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 Event

Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday won the title at the Golden Spike event in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The 27-year-old Chopra, who recently emerged victorious at Paris Diamond League, won Golden Spike competition, a World Athletics Continental Tour (Gold Level) event, with a modest effort of 85.29m.

Neeraj had earlier missed the last two editions of Golden Spike due to fitness issues.

More To Follow...

 

