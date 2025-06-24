Neeraj Chopra Wins Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 Event

Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday won the title at the Golden Spike event in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The 27-year-old Chopra, who recently emerged victorious at Paris Diamond League, won Golden Spike competition, a World Athletics Continental Tour (Gold Level) event, with a modest effort of 85.29m.

Neeraj had earlier missed the last two editions of Golden Spike due to fitness issues.

