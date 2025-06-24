Neeraj Chopra Wins Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 Event
Neeraj Chopra, who recently emerged victorious at Paris Diamond League, won Golden Spike competition, a World Athletics Continental Tour (Gold Level) event on Tuesday.
Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday won the title at the Golden Spike event in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
The 27-year-old Chopra, who recently emerged victorious at Paris Diamond League, won Golden Spike competition, a World Athletics Continental Tour (Gold Level) event, with a modest effort of 85.29m.
Neeraj had earlier missed the last two editions of Golden Spike due to fitness issues.
