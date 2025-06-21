Neeraj Chopra Wins Paris Diamond League With Stunning 88.16m Throw, Levels With Julian Weber In Points Table

India’s golden boy of athletics, Neeraj Chopra, delivered another moment of brilliance as he clinched the men’s javelin throw title at the Paris Diamond League 2025 with a sensational first-attempt throw of 88.16 meters. With this performance, he not only secured victory but also equaled Germany’s Julian Weber in the overall Diamond League points standings for the season.

This win marks Chopra’s first Diamond League victory of the 2025 season and reinforces his stature as one of the world’s most dominant javelin throwers.

Event Recap: One Throw to Rule Them All

Neeraj set the tone for the evening with a blistering 88.16m throw on his very first attempt, a distance that remained unbeaten throughout the competition. Despite fouling multiple attempts and finishing with a less impressive 82.89m in his final effort, the Indian superstar had already done enough. Julian Weber of Germany came closest with a strong 87.88m effort, finishing in second place. Meanwhile, Brazil’s Luiz Maurício da Silva delivered a personal and South American best of 86.62m, clinching the bronze and making history for his region.

Final Standings – Men’s Javelin Throw (Paris Diamond League 2025)

Neeraj Chopra (India) - 88.16 m Julian Weber (Germany) - 87.88 m Luiz Maurício da Silva (Brazil) - 86.62 m

Points Table: Chopra, Weber Neck-and-Neck

After this meet, Chopra and Weber are now level on 15 points each in the season's overall Diamond League standings, setting up an exciting remainder of the 2025 campaign. Chopra’s previous runner-up finishes in Doha and Poland had built momentum, but this Paris victory significantly strengthened his bid to qualify for the Diamond League Final later this year.

Neeraj Chopra’s Next Appearances: June 24 and July 5

Neeraj Chopra is set to make his next appearance at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 athletics meet on June 24 in the Czech Republic. Following this prestigious international event, the Olympic and World Champion will return to India for the much-anticipated Neeraj Chopra Classic, scheduled for July 5 in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru meet, named in his honor, marks a significant milestone in Indian athletics and is expected to draw global attention.