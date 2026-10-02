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Neeru Dhanda to carry India’s flag at Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony after three-medal haul

Neeru Dhanda will carry the Indian flag at the Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony in Nagoya after a memorable three-medal campaign. The 27-year-old trap shooter won two gold medals and a silver, becoming the first Indian woman to win Asian Games gold in individual trap.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 06:26 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
Neeru Dhanda to carry India’s flag at Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony after three-medal haul
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Neeru Dhanda to carry India’s flag at Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony after three-medal haul
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