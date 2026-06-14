/Nestory Irankunda creates history, becomes Australia's youngest-ever FIFA World Cup goalscorer

Nestory Irankunda cemented his status as the future of Australian football, shattering national records to become the Socceroos' youngest-ever goalscorer at a FIFA World Cup.
The 20-year-old winger’s historic 27th-minute strike set the tone for Tony Popovic’s youthful side, powering Australia to a stunning 2-0 victory over Turkey in their Group D 2026 FIFA World Cup opener at a packed BC Place.
With this goal, Irankunda - aged just 20 years and 125 days - officially surpassed the previous Australian record held by Brett Holman, who scored against Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa at 26 years and 84 days old.
In a highly anticipated tactical gamble, coach Tony Popovic fielded a starting XI featuring 10 World Cup debutants, completely reshaping the traditional core of the Socceroos. The courage of that decision paid off handsomely just before the half-hour mark.
Following a quick release from debutant goalkeeper Patrick Beach, 21-year-old midfielder Paul Okon-Engstler lofted a pinpoint, defense-splitting long ball over the Turkish backline. Irankunda latched onto the pass, using his signature explosive acceleration to leave three recovering defenders in his wake.
Showing composure beyond his years, the Watford forward clinically slotted a low finish past Turkish goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır to give Australia a 1-0 lead.
To celebrate the milestone, Irankunda sprinted to the corner flag and executed the iconic boxing celebration - a direct, passing-of-the-torch tribute to legendary Socceroos forward Tim Cahill.
From Refugee Camp To World Stage
Beyond the statistics, Irankunda's milestone carries profound emotional weight. Born in 2006 in a Tanzanian refugee camp to Burundian parents fleeing civil war, his family relocated to Australia when he was an infant.
His rapid rise through the football ranks began in the A-League with Adelaide United, eventually catching the eye of European giants Bayern Munich in 2024.
Driven by a desire to guarantee senior playing time ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Irankunda made a high-profile move to English side Watford, where he has thrived.
Notably, Irankunda is one of three players in the current Socceroos squad who began life in a refugee camp, alongside teammates Mohamed Toure and Awer Mabil, embodying a powerful story of resilience.
Popovic's New-Look Socceroos Stand Firm
While Irankunda stole the headlines, the victory was a masterclass in collective resilience. Turkey, returning to the World Cup for the first time in 24 years, dominated possession with over 70 percent of the ball in the second half but could not breach a resolute Australian defense.
Young goalkeeper Patrick Beach, starting ahead of veteran captain Mat Ryan in a shock selection, put on a heroic display, making eight crucial saves - including spectacular fingertip stops to deny Real Madrid's Arda Guler and Abdulkerim Bardakci.
Australia wrapped up the historic victory in the 74th minute when midfielder Connor Metcalfe picked up the ball and unleashed a brilliant 20-yard low drive into the bottom corner.
Australia will look to carry this incredible momentum into a highly anticipated, top-of-the-table clash against co-hosts United States in Seattle on Friday, June 19.
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