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Nethra Kumaran ends 12-year wait for Asian Games medal, wins sailing bronze in women’s dinghy

Nethra Kumanan ended her 12-year wait for an Asian Games podium finish by winning bronze in the women’s dinghy sailing event at Aichi-Nagoya 2026. Her medal is India’s third in sailing at the Games, after Manu Francis and Prince Kurisinkal Noble’s silver and Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma’s bronze.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 01:53 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
Nethra Kumaran ends 12-year wait for Asian Games medal, wins sailing bronze in women’s dinghy
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Nethra Kumaran ends 12-year wait for Asian Games medal, wins sailing bronze in women’s dinghy
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