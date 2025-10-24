New Delhi Marathon 2026 Announced; 11th Edition To Feature Over 30,000 Runners, Cognizant Announced Title Sponsor

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has been announced as the Title Sponsor of the upcoming New Delhi Marathon 2026, India’s premier AIMS-certified national marathon and one of Asia’s top long-distance running events. The marathon is scheduled to take place on February 22, 2026. The announcement was made during a press conference addressed by Rajesh Varrier, President–Global Operations and Chairman & Managing Director, Cognizant India, and Nagaraj Adiga, CMD – NEB Sports. The event was graced by Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi, Former Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture.

The Cognizant New Delhi Marathon 2026 marks a landmark partnership between a globally recognized technology leader and one of India’s most iconic mass participation sporting events. Entering its 11th edition, the marathon has become a symbol of national pride, fitness, and community spirit, attracting over 30,000 runners from across India and abroad, including elite athletes, corporate teams, and defence personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Varrier said, “We are excited to become the title sponsor of the New Delhi Marathon from 2026. Cognizant supports diverse and inclusive sports that resonate with its employees, clients, and communities we serve. Marathons transcend boundaries and cultures and celebrate the indomitable human spirit.”

Cognizant’s global sports sponsorship portfolio spans golf, racing, and cricket, reflecting its commitment to using sports as a platform for inspiration, energy, and social good.

Nagaraj Adiga, CMD – NEB Sports, added, “We are delighted to welcome Cognizant as the Title Sponsor of the New Delhi Marathon. Their partnership brings great strength and credibility to the event as we continue to promote a culture of fitness and social responsibility.”

The Cognizant New Delhi Marathon 2026 will feature Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K race categories, encouraging participation across all age groups and fitness levels. The event will also continue supporting NGOs and social initiatives, extending the spirit of running beyond the finish line.

With AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) certification, the marathon meets the highest global standards of accuracy, safety, and organization. The race route covers Delhi’s most iconic landmarks India Gate, Rajpath, and Rashtrapati Bhavan offering runners a world-class experience through the heart of the capital.

The event is supported by leading partners, including ASICS as the Official Sports Goods Partner and Volini as the Recovery Partner, ensuring a top-notch experience for all participants.

About New Delhi Marathon:

The New Delhi Marathon is India’s certified national marathon, recognized by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). Having completed ten successful editions, it stands as one of India’s most respected and eagerly awaited running events, celebrating fitness, unity, and national pride.