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'New York's vibes and energy get me going': Sriram Balaji opens up on US Open doubles run after dramatic win

Sriram Balaji and Evan King survived six match points to advance to the second round of the US Open 2026 men's doubles. Balaji opened up on the dramatic win, New York's energy and the confidence driving his run in the tournament.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 02:58 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 02:58 PM IST
'New York's vibes and energy get me going': Sriram Balaji opens up on US Open doubles run after dramatic win
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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