/Neymar back in action: Ancelotti confirms Brazil star's return for Scotland match at FIFA World Cup 2026

Brazil, the five-time world champions, received a major lift in their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign as head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that superstar forward Neymar will be available for the team’s crucial final Group C match against Scotland on Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The announcement from Ancelotti came immediately after Brazil cruised to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Haiti on Friday, a match that saw a brace from Matheus Cunha and a strike from Vinicius Junior.
"Neymar will be training tomorrow individually, and on Monday, he’s going to be training with the rest of the team. He will be available for the match against Scotland," Ancelotti revealed.
Neymar, who missed Brazil’s opening two group games has been progressing well in his recovery. Ancelotti shared the positive update in the post-match press conference.
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Neymar is yet to play a single minute in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after suffering a grade-two right calf strain while playing for Brazilian club Santos on May 17. The injury forced him to watch from the sidelines during Brazil’s sluggish 1-1 draw against Morocco and the subsequent win over Haiti.
The 34-year-old has been restricted to individual rehabilitation protocols in New Jersey and has not completed a full team training session since the squad convened. However, following rigorous medical evaluations, the coaching and medical staff have finally given him the green light to rejoin full first-team dynamics on Monday.
Neymar’s return could not be better timed for Ancelotti. During the first half of the Haiti match, Barcelona winger Raphinha was forced off the pitch with what appeared to be a significant hamstring injury.
"We need to evaluate him. We don't know the severity yet," Ancelotti admitted.
With Raphinha’s availability for the rest of the group stage highly in doubt, Neymar’s veteran presence and unmatched flair will provide crucial reinforcement to an attacking line spearheaded by Vinicius Junior and an in-form Matheus Cunha.
Brazil currently sits atop Group C following a solid 3-0 win over Haiti (goals from Matheus Cunha and Vinícius Júnior) and a prior 1-1 draw with Morocco. The match against Scotland on Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Florida, serves as a decisive fixture. Scotland still harbors hopes of progressing, making Neymar’s availability a timely psychological and tactical edge for the Selecao.
Injuries have hampered Neymar throughout Brazil’s qualifying campaign, but his inclusion in the squad despite the calf issue has sparked debate. Ancelotti’s careful management now appears set to pay off, with the player expected to rejoin full training ahead of the decider.
Vinícius Júnior, who claimed his second straight FIFA World Cup Man of the Match award for Brazil on Friday, highlighted Neymar's importance to the team and expressed his excitement about sharing the stage with his idol at another World Cup.
"Neymar is a very important player for us. We hope he can play in the next match," the Real Madrid star said.
"We are happy with his progress. Having him with the group is very important for all of us. He is my idol and has always given me a lot of support. I hope he comes back for the next game and helps us throughout the World Cup," he added.
Neymar’s return could be pivotal. His vision, dribbling, and link-up play with talents like Vinicius Junior and Endrick offer Brazil added flair in attack. While fitness concerns remain - he is unlikely to start at full throttle - his presence on the bench or in a substitute role provides depth as the tournament intensifies.
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