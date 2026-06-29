Neymar Jr, the Brazilian football icon, has made a major humanitarian gesture off the pitch, donating $250,000 to support emergency rescue and disaster relief operations in earthquake-hit Venezuela.
The generous contribution, first reported by Venezuelan news outlet El Sumario, arrives at a critical juncture as international aid operations scale up following a devastating geological disaster in Venezuela.
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Northern Venezuela was recently struck by a pair of violent, historic twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale. The shallow tremors triggered catastrophic infrastructure collapse, widespread power blackouts, and large-scale displacement across several states.
Official figures indicate a severe mounting humanitarian crisis:
Casualties: At least 1,430 fatalities recorded, with over 3,238 individuals injured.
Displacement: Up to 3,142 families have lost their homes or been forced into temporary emergency shelters.
Obstacles: Persistent aftershocks and a heavy equipment shortage continue to slow search-and-rescue teams attempting to clear debris.
Neymar expressed solidarity with the nation, stating, "My heart goes out to the people of Venezuela," alongside hopes that the funds will swiftly secure clean drinking water, medical supplies, and temporary housing for displaced families.
While making waves for his philanthropy, the 34-year-old Neymar is also hitting his stride on the pitch at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
After missing Brazil's opening two group-stage fixtures due to injury, Neymar made his highly anticipated tournament return as a 15-minute substitute during a commanding 3-0 victory against Scotland. His cameo served as a major morale booster for Selecao fans ahead of the Round of 32 phase of the tournament.
With a roster firing on all cylinders - headlined by a brace from Vinicius Junior and a clinical finish by Matheus Cunha against Scotland - Brazil topped Group C with 7 points (extending a historic 44-year streak of winning their World Cup group stage since 1982).
Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti provided an encouraging fitness update on his talisman ahead of their upcoming Round of 32 knockout clash against Japan
"Neymar is progressing very well. I think he improved a lot over the past week. It's a pity he couldn't train with us throughout the entire period he has been here. But obviously he can play more than 15 minutes now," said Ancelotti.
"He's doing very well. How much he plays will depend on the context of the match and how the game develops," he added.
As Brazil turns its competitive focus to the high-stakes knockout rounds, Neymar's compassionate gesture highlights a captain’s leadership that extends far beyond the stadium boundary lines.
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