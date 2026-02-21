Neymar hints at 2026 retirement, targets one last World Cup with Brazil

Brazilian superstar Neymar has revealed he could consider retiring from professional football at the end of 2026, as he continues to battle recurring injuries while keeping his focus on representing Brazil at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The 34-year-old forward admitted that his long-term future remains undecided and that he is currently taking his career one step at a time. Speaking to CazeTV, as quoted by Goal.com, Neymar said, “I don’t know what the future holds for me. It’s possible that in December I’ll want to retire. I’m living day by day. This year is crucial, not only for Santos, but also for the Brazilian national team and for me.”

Return to Santos brings renewed motivation

After high-profile spells with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar returned to his boyhood club Santos, where he says he has rediscovered his enjoyment of football. His contract with the Brazilian side has been extended until the end of the calendar year.

The move back home has allowed Neymar to focus on recovery and rebuilding confidence following a challenging injury period that kept him away from regular action.

Recovery journey after serious knee injuries

Neymar underwent surgery in December 2025 to address a persistent knee problem and had earlier missed nearly an entire season due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. The Brazilian star explained that careful workload management has been key to his comeback.

“I wanted to come back at 100% this season, which is why I was rested for some matches. Many people don’t understand the day-to-day reality, but I have to face it,” he said.

He also praised Santos for implementing a structured recovery plan, adding that prioritising long-term fitness over early returns was essential. “I preferred to rest so I could come back pain-free, without fear, and in top form.”

Gradual return to peak fitness

Neymar recently returned to action and expressed relief at being back on the pitch. While satisfied with his progress, he acknowledged that regaining rhythm will take time. “I’m happy and relieved to be back a little stronger than before. Obviously, I need to get back into my rhythm, but step by step, I’ll reach 100%. My instincts will decide the future, one day at a time,” he said.

Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, with 79 goals in 128 appearances, has not featured for the national team since October 2023. However, earning a recall remains one of his primary objectives, with Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti reportedly monitoring his fitness closely.

Brazil have been drawn in Group C for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will begin their campaign against Morocco at MetLife Stadium on June 13, followed by matches against Haiti and Scotland in Philadelphia and Miami, respectively.

Focus on the present, future undecided

With the World Cup approaching, Neymar’s priority remains clear, regain full fitness and contribute to both Santos and Brazil. While retirement remains a possibility, the Brazilian icon is choosing to focus on performance and recovery rather than long-term decisions, leaving the final chapter of his career open-ended.