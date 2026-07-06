Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Neymar retires from international football: Top records and stats that defined Brazil legend's career

Neymar retires from international football: Top records and stats that defined Brazil legend's career

Brazilian superstar Neymar has officially announced his retirement from international football following Brazil's heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Norway national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 06:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
Neymar retires from international football: Top records and stats that defined Brazil legend's career
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Neymar retires from international football: Top records and stats that defined Brazil legend's career
FIFA World Cup 20261 min ago
2
Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku4 min ago
3
Beth Mooney21 min ago
4
national poetry festival24 min ago
5
Gold43 min ago