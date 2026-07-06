Brazilian superstar Neymar has officially announced his retirement from international football following Brazil's heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Norway national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.
The 34-year-old made an emotional farewell appearance at MetLife Stadium, coming off the bench to score a stoppage-time penalty. However, a brace from Erling Haaland ended Brazil's World Cup campaign and brought the curtain down on one of the most celebrated international careers in modern football.
Neymar later confirmed that the tournament was his "last dance", ending a 16-year journey with the Selecao after first representing the senior national team in 2010.
Neymar retires as Brazil's highest-ever men's international goalscorer, finishing with 80 goals in 129 appearances, surpassing the legendary Pele. His goals came across FIFA World Cups, World Cup qualifiers, Copa América, friendlies and other international competitions.
Despite battling injuries during the latter stages of his career, Neymar remained one of Brazil's most influential attacking players, becoming the face of the national team for over a decade.
Neymar scored on his Brazil debut against the United States at MetLife Stadium in August 2010. Sixteen years later, he netted his final international goal, a stoppage-time penalty against Norway in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, at the very same venue.
The Brazilian forward found the net against 32 different national teams during his international career. Japan was his favourite opponent, with Neymar scoring nine goals against them. Norway became the 32nd nation he scored against for Brazil.
With 80 international goals, Neymar finished ahead of Pelé (77), Ronaldo (62), Romário (55) and Zico (48) on Brazil's all-time scoring charts.
His most prolific year came in 2013 when he scored 19 goals for the national team. Neymar scored 28 goals in FIFA competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, World Cup qualifiers and the FIFA Confederations Cup.
He also scored five Copa America goals and played a starring role in Brazil's victorious 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup campaign.
During his Brazil career, Neymar registered four international hat-tricks, along with a memorable four-goal performance against Japan in 2014. He also recorded nine braces in international football.
Although a World Cup title remained elusive, Neymar's only senior international trophy came in 2013 when Brazil lifted the FIFA Confederations Cup on home soil.
Neymar's international career was marked by unforgettable highs and painful disappointments. Injuries disrupted several major tournaments, including the 2014 FIFA World Cup on home soil, while Brazil also fell short in the 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions.
One of his most memorable achievements came at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he captained Brazil to its first-ever men's Olympic football gold medal by scoring the decisive penalty in the final shootout against Germany.
Following Neymar's retirement, former France striker Thierry Henry described him as a player "people would pay to watch," praising his skill, creativity and ability to entertain.
Former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimović also hailed Neymar as one of the most gifted players of his generation, while acknowledging that many believed injuries prevented him from achieving even greater success.
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