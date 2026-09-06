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Nigeria beat Zimbabwe in thriller to qualify for ICC U19 Women’s T20 World cup 2027

Nigeria edged Zimbabwe by four runs in the Africa U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier final to secure qualification for the 2027 tournament. The unbeaten Nigerian side will join South Africa as Africa’s representatives at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 07:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 07:34 PM IST
Nigeria beat Zimbabwe in thriller to qualify for ICC U19 Women’s T20 World cup 2027
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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