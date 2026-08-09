Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Niki Poonacha stages comeback to win Lexington Open doubles title with Gonzalo Escobar

Niki Poonacha stages comeback to win Lexington Open doubles title with Gonzalo Escobar

India’s Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Ecuador's Gonzalo Escobar battled back from a set down to win the men's doubles title at the Lexington Open, an ATP Challenger 75 tournament.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 03:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 03:23 PM IST
Niki Poonacha stages comeback to win Lexington Open doubles title with Gonzalo Escobar
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Vijay Deverakonda joins Bonalu festivities in Hyderabad, offers prayers at Mahankali Temple
2
3
4
5