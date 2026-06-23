/Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of England, Ireland tours due to Injury

Team India have suffered another injury setback ahead of their white-ball assignments in Ireland and England, with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out after scans revealed a left quadriceps injury.
The 23-year-old was expected to play a key role in India's plans for the upcoming tours, especially after senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out due to injury concerns. However, Nitish's latest setback has now left India without both of their frontline seam-bowling all-rounders.
Nitish sustained the injury during the ODI series against Afghanistan. He first experienced discomfort while bowling in the opening ODI in Dharamsala and subsequently missed the second match in Lucknow.
Although he returned for the third ODI in Chennai, where he bowled six overs, the all-rounder reportedly continued to experience discomfort after the game.
Subsequent medical assessment confirmed swelling and fibre disruption in his left quadriceps, forcing him out of the upcoming tours.
According to the medical update, Nitish has been asked to report to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further evaluation and rehabilitation.
The injury comes at a difficult time for the Indian team management.
Nitish had emerged as a valuable seam-bowling all-round option and was expected to shoulder additional responsibility in the absence of Hardik Pandya, who is also recovering from a leg injury and remains unavailable.
With both players sidelined, India now face a significant balance issue ahead of a packed white-ball schedule in Ireland and England.
The selectors have not yet announced a replacement for the all-rounder.
Shivam Dube and Harshit Rana remain available within the setup, but neither offers the same all-round package as Nitish. While Dube is primarily a batting all-rounder, Harshit contributes mainly as a specialist fast bowler.
Another option could be Suryansh Shedge, who recently featured for India A in the tri-series involving Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. The Mumbai all-rounder impressed with the bat during the tournament and could emerge as a contender if the selectors opt for a like-for-like replacement.
Nitish is expected to spend at least four weeks in rehabilitation, though the recovery timeline could extend depending on his progress. The immediate target for the youngster will now be regaining full fitness ahead of India's upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka later this year.
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