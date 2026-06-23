Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of England, Ireland tours due to Injury

Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of England, Ireland tours due to Injury

India suffered another injury setback after Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the Ireland and England tours with a quadriceps injury sustained during the Afghanistan ODI series. The all-rounder will begin rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, leaving India short on pace-bowling all-round options.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 12:39 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of England, Ireland tours due to Injury
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay slams NEET, says 'state will stick to 2-language policy'
C. Joseph Vijay4 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 202623 min ago
3
casual wear24 min ago
4
electrical fires in summer27 min ago
5
Avni Kejriwal29 min ago