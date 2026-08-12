/No Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem at Lausanne Diamond League; Pakistan star pulls out due to...

Pakistan’s star javelin thrower and Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem has pulled out of the upcoming Lausanne Diamond League meeting scheduled for August 21.
According to a report by Pakistani news outlet Geo TV, Nadeem opted to skip the event in Switzerland to undergo an intensive training stint in South Africa as he shifts his focus toward upcoming major international competitions.
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Notably, Arshad Nadeem, who was initially included in the event's official entry list alongside top international rivals - including India's Neeraj Chopra, Germany's Julian Weber, and Grenada's Anderson Peters - decided to adjust his schedule to focus on long-term preparation.
As Geo reported, Nadeem is currently training at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore while waiting for his visa. Upon approval, he will travel to Potchefstroom, South Africa, for a two-week high-performance training camp.
Potchefstroom is a familiar base for the star thrower, having served as his training ground prior to his gold-medal victories at both the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics. During the camp, he will work alongside his coach Terseus Liebenberg and local support staff.
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The decision follows a disappointing outing at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where Nadeem failed to defend his gold medal. The 29-year-old was eliminated early after finishing ninth with a best throw of 77.41 metres, missing the final three rounds reserved for the top eight competitors.
Addressing the performance, Nadeem noted that cold conditions in Glasgow affected his execution and run-up rhythm. Rather than rushing back into elite competition at Lausanne, Nadeem and his coaching staff chose to prioritize recovery and physical conditioning.
Following his training stint in South Africa, Nadeem is expected to return to competition at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest, Hungary (September 6-14), before turning his full attention toward the Asian Games in Japan.
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