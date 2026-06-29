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No second chances, underdog surprises & more: 10 storylines set to shape FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage

The group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is complete, and the tournament now enters its most brutal phase: a 32-team single-elimination knockout bracket where one slip-up ends a campaign. Here are 10 major storylines that will define the road to July 19 final:  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 10:35 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 10:35 PM IST
No second chances, underdog surprises & more: 10 storylines set to shape FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage
Image Credit: Zee Media

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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