/'No shame in losing to Germany': Coach Dick Advocaat Urges Curacao to keep believing after 7-1 loss to Germany

Curacao head coach Dick Advocaat urged his players to remain positive after their huge 7-1 loss to Germany in their opening Group E match at the FIFA World Cup, saying qualification for the tournament itself was already a remarkable achievement for the Caribbean side.



Curacao briefly stunned its more illustrious opponent by drawing level at 1-1 midway through the first half after Livano Comenencia scored the team's first-ever goal at a World Cup finals.