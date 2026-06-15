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'No shame in losing to Germany': Coach Dick Advocaat Urges Curacao to keep believing after 7-1 loss to Germany

Curacao's dream World Cup debut suffered a reality check as they were thrashed 7-1 by four-time champions Germany, but head coach Dick Advocaat insisted the scoreline should not overshadow the Caribbean nation's historic achievement of reaching the tournament. The veteran manager also praised his players and supporters while urging the team to regroup ahead of a crucial clash against Ecuador.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 12:54 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 12:56 PM IST
'No shame in losing to Germany': Coach Dick Advocaat Urges Curacao to keep believing after 7-1 loss to Germany
Image Credit: Pic Credits: IANS

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