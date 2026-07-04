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'Nobody gives you anything for free': Lionel Messi reacts after Argentina survive Cape Verde scare to reach World Cup Round of 16

Argentina needed an extra-time own goal, forced by Lionel Messi's corner, to overcome a spirited Cape Verde side after being pushed back twice during a thrilling contest at the Miami Stadium on Saturday. Defending champions Argentina will now face Egypt in the last 16.  

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 04:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
'Nobody gives you anything for free': Lionel Messi reacts after Argentina survive Cape Verde scare to reach World Cup Round of 16
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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