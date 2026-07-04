/'Nobody gives you anything for free': Lionel Messi reacts after Argentina survive Cape Verde scare to reach World Cup Round of 16

"Today, we put in a huge effort, as always, playing well and playing badly, just like we always say, but I think the important thing now is to rest, think about what's coming next and try to take positives from today's game. Beyond just qualifying, I think there are positives because we did some good things, and we also need to correct the bad ones, which I think were many today as well," Messi said after the match as quoted by ESPN.