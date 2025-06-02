Norway Chess 2025: Magnus Carlsen Slams Table After Shock Loss To D Gukesh - Watch Video

Norway Chess 2025: Magnus Carlsen is known for being calm under pressure, but on this day, even he couldn’t hide his frustration. After losing to India’s D Gukesh, the world number one slammed the board and could only say, “OMG.”

It was a moment few expected. Carlsen, the five-time World Champion, had been in control for most of the game. But one mistake late in the match gave the young Indian star a chance and Gukesh took it brilliantly.

A Battle of Brains and Nerves

Gukesh played with the white pieces and opened with the Ruy Lopez, a classic choice. The game was tight, with both players carefully planning their moves.

The turning point came with a queen sacrifice on move 27 by Gukesh a bold and risky decision that surprised many. Still, Carlsen kept things under control until move 52, where he made a key mistake with his knight.

That small error gave Gukesh a window of opportunity. He played the next few moves perfectly and left Carlsen with no choice but to resign by move 62.

This is a special win for 19-year-old Gukesh. It’s his first classical victory over Magnus Carlsen and his second win of the tournament, having already beaten American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura.

With this win, Gukesh now has 8.5 points, just one point behind Carlsen, who remains in first place.

It was also a good day for Arjun Erigaisi, who beat Wei Yi and moved up to fifth place with 7.5 points.

In the Women’s section, R Vaishali defeated Koneru Humpy, the second-ranked player, and climbed to fourth place. Anna Muzychuk continues to lead the women's standings.

This win meant more than just points for Gukesh. In the past, Carlsen had openly questioned Gukesh’s abilities, saying he didn’t see him as a serious challenger. After beating Gukesh in an earlier round, Carlsen even posted on social media:

“When you come at the king, you best not miss.”

This time, Gukesh didn’t miss. He didn’t just win a game he proved a point to the best player of this generation.

With a few rounds left in the tournament, the race for the top spot is heating up. Gukesh is just one point behind Carlsen and playing with confidence. If he keeps this form going, we may be witnessing the rise of India’s next big chess star.