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Norway knock out Brazil at FIFA World Cup 2026; Haaland late decisive double seal historic quarterfinal spot

Norway showed composure and patience throughout the contest. They carried that confidence forward after their historic win over Ivory Coast in the round-of-32.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 04:23 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 04:34 AM IST
Norway knock out Brazil at FIFA World Cup 2026; Haaland late decisive double seal historic quarterfinal spot
Image Credit: Norway&#039;s Orjan Nyland saves a penalty missed by Brazil&#039;s Bruno Guimaraes. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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