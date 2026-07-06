/Norway knock out Brazil at FIFA World Cup 2026; Haaland late decisive double seal historic quarterfinal spot

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil’s journey at the World Cup came to an end as Norway pulled off a 2-1 victory in a tense round-of-16 clash. Erling Haaland netted the decisive blow late in the second half. The result sends Norway into the quarterfinals, where they will face either England or Mexico in Miami on July 6.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side came into the match with expectations after scraping past Japan in the previous round. They had needed a late turnaround to keep their tournament hopes alive. Brazil were also chasing their long-standing ambition of a record-extending sixth world title, but they struggled to find rhythm for long stretches of the game against a well-organised Norwegian side.
Meanwhile, Norway showed composure and patience throughout the contest. They carried that confidence forward after their historic win over Ivory Coast in the round-of-32. Norway are into the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time. They achieved the milestone with their solid defending and timely finishing throughout the tournament.
The opening stages saw Norway threaten early when the ball found the net, only for the flag to cut short celebrations as an offside call denied them a dream start. Brazil slowly grew into possession, with Vinicius Junior and Gabriel Martinelli attempting to stretch the Norwegian defence, but clear chances were limited.
The important moment of the first half came when Brazil were awarded a penalty after a VAR review. Bruno Guimarães stepped up but failed to convert, with Norwegian goalkeeper Nyland diving to his right to push the effort away. It was a turning point that kept Norway level and lifted their confidence going into the break.
Norway also had their own moments. Martin Ødegaard tried to influence play from midfield, while Haaland was largely contained for much of the half. Even so, the Norwegian structure held firm and limited Brazil’s attacking flow.
The second half opened with both teams cautious, but the tempo changed as Norway began to find more space in transition. Alisson was forced into a smart save from Schjelderup, but the pressure kept building.
The breakthrough came in the 79th minute when Haaland rose above Gabriel to meet a precise cross from Schjelderup. His header had power and direction and left Alisson with no chance. Brazil responded with urgency, but spaces began to open up at the back.
Norway struck again in the 90th minute. Schjelderup set up Haaland outside the box. The Manchester City striker controlled the ball before driving a powerful finish past Alisson. Norway were firmly in command.
Brazil were handed a lifeline in stoppage time when Neymar converted from the penalty spot, narrowing the score to 2-1. However, the final moments offered little else, as Norway managed the closing stages with composure and discipline.
The final whistle confirmed a famous result. Norway reached the quarterfinals for the first time in their World Cup history and Brazil went home sooner than expected. It is another missed opportunity in their pursuit of global glory.
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