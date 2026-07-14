Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Norway receive hero's welcome as 90,000 fans flood Oslo after historic FIFA World Cup 2026 run | Watch

Norway receive hero's welcome as 90,000 fans flood Oslo after historic FIFA World Cup 2026 run | Watch

Tens of thousands of fans gathered outside Norway's Royal Palace to welcome the national team players who returned home from their historic run to the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 07:50 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 07:50 AM IST
Norway receive hero's welcome as 90,000 fans flood Oslo after historic FIFA World Cup 2026 run | Watch
Image Credit: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
John Terry compares Jude Bellingham to Zinedine Zidane after England's FIFA World Cup 2026 heroics
FIFA World Cup 202610 min ago
2
IMD weather forecast24 min ago
3
Strait of Hormuz34 min ago
4
Bollywood actresses working in South52 min ago
5
Numerology horoscope today1 hr ago