A fresh video assistant referee controversy has emerged at the FIFA World Cup, this time during the high stakes quarterfinal fixture between England and Norway in Florida. The controversial incident unfolded late in the first half when a goal kick appeared to brush against an overhead camera cable suspended above the playing surface, moments before England midfielder Jude Bellingham struck the equalising goal. Television replays remained inconclusive, and there was no definitive visual indicator on the main broadcast showing that the ball made clear contact with the wire. Furthermore, the video assistant referee room failed to provide a definitive angle to settle the heated debate.
Did the Ball Hit the Camera Wire? FIFA Rules Explained
By official football regulations, match officials are required to halt play immediately if the ball strikes an outside object, which includes any overhead camera cables. Play must then be restarted utilizing a dropped ball. However, during this particular sequence, the match was permitted to continue without any interruption, and Bellingham’s crucial goal was allowed to stand.
Despite the lack of an official halt, video clips of the aerial path are going viral across social media platforms, with fans pointing out that the ball clearly deflected off the wire and altered its trajectory.
For the benefit of those who haven’t seen the review of the ball hitting the camera cable before England’s equaliser on Fox Sports… pic.twitter.com/TQks5POkLe— Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) July 11, 2026
VAR Review Under Fresh Scrutiny
At this point, it remains completely unclear whether video assistant referee Jerome Brisard officially reviewed the incident before the equalising goal was confirmed. Brisard was also the lead video assistant referee official during Argentina’s highly controversial 3 to 2 quarterfinal victory over Egypt earlier in the tournament. That match triggered fierce protests from the Egyptian squad, who claimed that multiple officiating decisions unfairly favored the defending champions. This latest incident in Miami is highly likely to draw intense global scrutiny to video assistant referee operations at this World Cup.
Norway Left Furious After England Equaliser
The controversial sequence unfolded deep into first half stoppage time. Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland executed a powerful goal kick to restart play, but the ball appeared to alter its flight path mid air, suggesting that it brushed against one of the structural cables supporting the moving robotic camera system above the pitch. England capitalised quickly as winger Anthony Gordon gathered the loose ball on the left flank before sliding a precise pass to Jude Bellingham in the center. Bellingham remained calm under pressure, beating Nyland with a composed low finish into the far corner to level the score at 1 to 1 before the interval.
Nyland immediately reacted with immense frustration, slapping the turf before launching a verbal protest to referee Clement Turpin. Striker Erling Haaland also voiced his intense displeasure, while Norway head coach Stale Solbakken confronted the officiating crew as they walked down the tunnel at half time, firmly believing that play should have been stopped well before England could score.
Brisard Linked to Another World Cup Officiating Controversy
During the previous Argentina versus Egypt encounter, an Egyptian goal was disallowed in the 58th minute after Brisard’s video assistant referee review determined that Marwan Attia had committed a foul on Argentine central defender Lisandro Martinez.
Schjelderup's Opener Before Bellingham's Response
Earlier in the contest, young winger Andreas Schjelderup, making only his second start of this World Cup, produced a magnificent curling finish that went in off the right post to hand Norway a surprise lead in the 36th minute. This breakthrough came despite England having controlled the tempo and possession for most of the opening half. Bellingham answered just before the half time whistle with his fifth goal of the tournament, scoring from close range to trigger massive celebrations in the crowd, with rock legend Mick Jagger and England icon David Beckham among the high profile spectators watching from the stadium stands.
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