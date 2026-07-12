Earlier in the contest, young winger Andreas Schjelderup, making only his second start of this World Cup, produced a magnificent curling finish that went in off the right post to hand Norway a surprise lead in the 36th minute. This breakthrough came despite England having controlled the tempo and possession for most of the opening half. Bellingham answered just before the half time whistle with his fifth goal of the tournament, scoring from close range to trigger massive celebrations in the crowd, with rock legend Mick Jagger and England icon David Beckham among the high profile spectators watching from the stadium stands.