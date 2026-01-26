Advertisement
Novak Djokovic breaks Roger Federer’s Australian Open record, enters quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic has made tennis history at the 2026 Australian Open by becoming the first player in the Open Era. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2026, 12:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Novak Djokovic breaks Roger Federer’s Australian Open record, enters quarterfinalsImage Credit:- X

Novak Djokovic has made tennis history at the 2026 Australian Open by becoming the first player in the Open Era to reach the quarterfinals 16 times at Melbourne Park, surpassing Roger Federer, who previously held the mark with 15 appearances in the last eight. The Serbian star advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals after his scheduled round of 16 match against Jakub Mensik did not take place due to the Czech player’s withdrawal. Mensik pulled out of the tournament, citing a progressing abdominal muscle injury, ensuring Djokovic progressed via a walkover.

Djokovic will now face either Taylor Fritz or Lorenzo Musetti in the last eight at Rod Laver Arena, as he continues his pursuit of a record-extending 11th Australian Open title and a 25th Grand Slam crown overall.

Mensik Responds to Withdrawal

Mensik, who was contesting his first appearance in the fourth round at the Australian Open, released a heartfelt statement after withdrawing, "After doing everything we could to keep going, I have to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an abdominal muscle injury that has progressed over the last matches," Mensik said. “Even though I’m disappointed, making the fourth round here for the first time is something I will carry with me for a long time. I felt so much energy from the fans, and the atmosphere in Melbourne was truly special."

More Records for Djokovic

Earlier in the tournament, Djokovic also became the first man to record 400 career match wins at Grand Slam events, adding another historic achievement to his already unprecedented legacy in the sport. Despite the unexpected walkover, Djokovic comes into the quarterfinals well-rested and with an opportunity to further extend his dominance at the Australian Open.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

