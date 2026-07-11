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Novak Djokovic breaks silence on Wimbledon exit, makes retirement stance clear with bold 'one more time' vow

Novak Djokovic ruled out retirement after his Wimbledon 2026 semi-final defeat to Jannik Sinner, saying he hopes to return to the All England Club "at least one more time." The 24-time Grand Slam champion will now turn his attention to the US Open as he continues his pursuit of a record 25th major title.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 09:04 AM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 09:04 AM IST
Novak Djokovic breaks silence on Wimbledon exit, makes retirement stance clear with bold 'one more time' vow
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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