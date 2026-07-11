/Novak Djokovic breaks silence on Wimbledon exit, makes retirement stance clear with bold 'one more time' vow

Novak Djokovic has put an end to speculation surrounding his future at Wimbeldon after crashing out of the 2026 Championships. The seven-time champion suffered a comprehensive 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 defeat against world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals on Friday but made it clear that retirement is not on his mind.
As the Centre Court crowd gave the Serbian great a standing ovation, questions emerged over whether fans had witnessed Djokovic's final Wimbledon appearance. However, the 39-year-old responded with a clear message. "I would like to, at least one more time. Let's see."
Despite the one-sided loss, Djokovic insisted his hunger to compete at the highest level remains unchanged. The 24-time Grand Slam champion admitted the defeat hurt but said his motivation to chase another Wimbledon title is stronger than ever.
"Of course, I'm disappointed. I wanted to win Wimbledon. That's the reason why I'm still pushing myself so hard," Djokovic said after the match.
The Serbian acknowledged that Sinner was simply the better player on the day and accepted the result without making excuses.
While missing out on another Wimbledon final was disappointing, Djokovic chose to focus on the positives from his campaign. He highlighted his impressive quarter-final victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime as proof that he can still challenge the world's best.
"I reached the last four of Wimbledon. Losing in straight sets against the best player in the world, okay. It is what it is," he said.
Djokovic added that his fighting spirit and dedication throughout the tournament remain intact, insisting he still belongs among the elite players in men's tennis.
Djokovic will now shift his attention to the US Open, where he will once again chase a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title. Achieving that feat would see him move past Margaret Court and become the outright leader in major singles titles.
The Serbian reiterated that he continues to play because of his passion for the sport rather than outside expectations.
"I don't have any pressure or no one is forcing me to play. I do it because I really want to and because I still can. I still can play as a top-10, top-5 player."
For now, Djokovic's Wimbledon journey may have ended in disappointment, but his message was unmistakable, his pursuit of history is far from over, and he hopes to return to the All England Club at least one more time.
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