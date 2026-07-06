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Novak Djokovic creates history, breaks Roger Federer's Wimbledon record with win over Roman Safiullin

Novak Djokovic defeated Roman Safiullin 7-6(6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in a thrilling fourth-round match on Centre Court that lasted three hours and 26 minutes. This victory marked Djokovic's 106th singles win at the All England Club.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 01:46 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 01:46 AM IST
Novak Djokovic creates history, breaks Roger Federer's Wimbledon record with win over Roman Safiullin
Image Credit: @Wimbledon/X

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