Novak Djokovic creates world record, becomes 1st player in Open Era history to...

Novak Djokovic etched his name deeper into tennis history on Saturday, January 24 at the Australian Open 2026 Serbian superstar defeated Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic, the record 10-time champion was made to work in his 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) win over Botic van de Zandschulp, but he showed supreme composure to book his place in the fourth round at Australian Open for the 18th time in 21 appearances.

The 38-year-old Djokovic didn't just advance to the fourth round; he rewrote the history books once again. With a straight-sets victory over Botic, the Serbian tennis legend became the first player in the history of the Open Era - male or female - to record 400 match wins at Grand Slam tournaments (majors).

The 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) victory at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday cemented Djokovic’s status as the undisputed statistical king of tennis. He now sits comfortably ahead of his greatest rivals on the all-time list:

Novak Djokovic: 400 wins

Roger Federer: 369 wins

Serena Williams: 365 wins

Rafael Nadal: 314 wins

A Double Milestone in Melbourne

The victory was doubly significant for Djokovic, a 10-time Australian Open champion. By winning his 400th major match, he also recorded his 102nd win at Melbourne Park, drawing him level with Roger Federer for the most match wins at the Australian Open.

Djokovic now holds the unique distinction of having won over 100 matches at three of the four Grand Slams:

Wimbledon: 102 wins

Australian Open: 102 wins

French Open: 101 wins

Defying Age and the "Next Gen"

Novak Djokovic also moved a step closer to a potential blockbuster semi-final clash with Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open. In his post-match interview, he opened up on his challenges.

"It’s been a great start to the tournament,” Djokovic said when asked about his fitness.

"But I’m not getting ahead of myself. I learned a lesson last year, I got too ahead of myself too early in some of the Grand Slams. I’m trying to give these young guys a push for their money. I’m still around. I’m hanging in there," he added.

What’s next for Djokovic?

Djokovic, the world No. 4 player in the ATP Rankings, will next face Jakub Mensik after the Czech beat Ethan Quinn 6-2, 7-6(5), 7-6(5) to reach the fourth round at the major for the first time.

Djokovic, who is 1-1 against Mensik in the pair's ATP Head-to Head series, is now just two wins away from a potential semi-final clash with two-time defending champion Sinner, who earlier overcame cramp to secure his own spot in the fourth round.

"Obviously Alcaraz and Sinner are the two best players in the world," said Djokovic, who continues his quest for an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title.

"They’re playing at a different level than all of us right now, but when you enter the court and the ball rolls, you always have a chance, particularly here on the court that has given me the most in my career," he added.