Novak Djokovic defeats Jannik Sinner in five-set classic, sets up Australian Open 2026 final clash with Carlos Alcaraz
NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Novak Djokovic defeats Jannik Sinner in five-set classic, sets up Australian Open 2026 final clash with Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic advanced to his 11th Australian Open final after beating defending champion Jannik Sinner in a pulsating semi-final showdown. 

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2026, 08:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Novak Djokovic defeats Jannik Sinner in five-set classic, sets up Australian Open 2026 final clash with Carlos AlcarazPic credit: ATP Tour

Novak Djokovic turned back the clock once more in the early hours of Saturday morning at the Australian Open 2026, where he overcame two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner in a grueling five-set marathon to reach his 11th final at the tournament.

With his thrilling 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory in the gripping semi-final battle, Djokovic snapped his five-match losing streak against Jannik Sinner to move within one victory of a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title.

After conceding the opening set and then falling 2-1 down, it seemed like a familiar script might unfold for Djokovic once again, given his semi-final exits at all four Grand Slams in 2025.

This time, though, the 38-year-old stood his ground, fending off 16 of the 18 break points he faced in a four-hour-and-nine-minute epic. Pushing himself to the limit under the lights at Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic clawed his way back into the contest and eventually outlasted the two-time defending champion Sinner in a pulsating semi-final showdown.  

It marked Djokovic’s first five-set match since Roland Garros in 2024, when he survived against Francisco Cerundolo.

It's Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz in the final

Awaiting Djokovic in Sunday’s final is rival Carlos Alcaraz, who earlier endured the longest semi-final in Australian Open history, a five-hour, 27-minute marathon against Alexander Zverev, to reach his first championship match in Melbourne.

More to follow...

