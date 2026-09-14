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Novak Djokovic drops out of ATP top 10 after shock US Open first-round loss

Novak Djokovic has dropped from fifth to 12th in the latest ATP rankings after his shock first-round defeat at the US Open 2026. His exit also ended the Big Three’s unprecedented run of having at least one member in the ATP top 10 since October 2002.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 05:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
Novak Djokovic drops out of ATP top 10 after shock US Open first-round loss
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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