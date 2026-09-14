/Novak Djokovic drops out of ATP top 10 after shock US Open first-round loss

Djokovic's first-round exit at the US Open 2026 is his first since the 2006 Australian Open and his first time losing the US Open opener. "I think it was obvious that it was an awful feeling on the court for me. It's something that I've been carrying, unfortunately, pretty much every match this year. Vomiting, throwing up, a serious issue there. Then my whole body starts to collapse, basically cramping and pain," Djokovic had said after the loss, as quoted by ATP.