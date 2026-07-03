Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Novak Djokovic scripts history, equals Roger Federer's record at Wimbledon with resilient R3 win

Novak Djokovic scripts history, equals Roger Federer's record at Wimbledon with resilient R3 win

Novak Djokovic, the most successful player in the history of Grand Slam tennis, faced a fightback from Arthur Rinderknech at Centre Court before carving out a 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4) third-round victory.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 01:15 AM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 01:15 AM IST
Novak Djokovic scripts history, equals Roger Federer's record at Wimbledon with resilient R3 win
Image Credit: @Wimbledon/X

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
England name squad for India ODI series; James Coles earns maiden call-up, check full team
James Coles9 min ago
2
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi1 hr ago
3
ram temple donation theft row1 hr ago
4
Riyad Mahrez2 hrs ago
5
Ali Khamenei funeral2 hrs ago