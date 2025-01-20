Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic Clash Live On TV And Mobile Apps In India

Carlos Alcaraz will look to register his first hard-court win over Novak Djokovic when they lock horns in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2025 on Tuesday. Notably, Alcaraz has three wins in seven career ATP Head-to-Head meetings against his fellow former World No. 1, but is 0-2 in meetings on hard courts.

The most memorable of those two meetings between two tennis stars came in the final of the Cincinnati Open in 2023, when Djokovic saved a championship point to win 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(7) in a draining three hours and 49 minutes, the longest best-of-three-set final in ATP Masters 1000 history (since 1990).

The quarter-final of the Australian Open 2025 on Rod Laver Arena will be the first meeting between Alcaraz and Djokovic before the semi-finals at any tournament and first hard-court clash at a major. It will also be a remarkable moment for the ATP No. 1 Club, with former No. 1s Andy Murray and Juan Carlos Ferrero coaching Djokovic and Alcaraz respectively.

Interestingly, the 21-year-old Alcaraz and the 37-year-old Djokovic split their two meetings last year. The Spaniard won on grass in the Wimbledon final for the second consecutive year before Djokovic took his revenge on clay in the final of the Paris Olympics, his lone title of the year.

Australian Open 2025 Men's Singles Quarterfinal Live Streaming Details:

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 men’s singles quarterfinal be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 men’s singles quarterfinal will be played on Tuesday, January 21, 2.30 PM IST.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 men’s singles quarterfinal be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 men’s singles quarterfinal will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 men’s singles quarterfinal be live telecast in India?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 men’s singles quarterfinal will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 men’s singles quarterfinal be live streamed in India?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 men’s singles quarterfinal will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.